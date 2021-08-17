Maki Kaji was a university dropout who worked in a printing company before founding Japan’s first puzzle magazine. Photo: AFP
Japanese puzzle expert Maki Kaji, who invented Sudoku, dies aged 69
- Sudoku became popular outside Japan around two decades ago after overseas newspapers began printing it
- ‘He was adored by puzzle lovers around the world and we would like to express our gratitude to all of you,’ his company said
Topic | Japan
