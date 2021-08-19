Kim Young-suk and Kim Gea-yeung with abandoned dogs and cats, including Jin-hui, a five-year-old Pomeranian who was buried alive. Photo: Reuters Kim Young-suk and Kim Gea-yeung with abandoned dogs and cats, including Jin-hui, a five-year-old Pomeranian who was buried alive. Photo: Reuters
Kim Young-suk and Kim Gea-yeung with abandoned dogs and cats, including Jin-hui, a five-year-old Pomeranian who was buried alive. Photo: Reuters
South Korean activists want animals granted legal status to crack down on abuse

  • The current standards to decide penalties for abuse have been low as the animals are treated as objects under the current legal system
  • There is widespread social consensus that animals should be protected and respected as living beings that coexist in harmony with people

Reuters
Updated: 10:59am, 19 Aug, 2021

