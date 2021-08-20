Japanese martial artist Sonny Chiba played master swordsmith Hattori Hanzo in Kill Bill.
Coronavirus: Japanese action star Sunny Chiba dies at 82 due to Covid-19
- The actor dazzled fans at home and abroad with his martial arts prowess in films like The Street Fighter, and also appeared in Tarantino’s Kill Bill
- Chiba, whose real name was Sadaho Maeda, died in a hospital near Tokyo of pneumonia associated with Covid-18
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
