Coronavirus: Japanese action star Sunny Chiba dies at 82 due to Covid-19

  • The actor dazzled fans at home and abroad with his martial arts prowess in films like The Street Fighter, and also appeared in Tarantino’s Kill Bill
  • Chiba, whose real name was Sadaho Maeda, died in a hospital near Tokyo of pneumonia associated with Covid-18

Kyodo
Updated: 1:34am, 20 Aug, 2021

Japanese martial artist Sonny Chiba played master swordsmith Hattori Hanzo in Kill Bill. Japanese martial artist Sonny Chiba played master swordsmith Hattori Hanzo in Kill Bill.
Japanese martial artist Sonny Chiba played master swordsmith Hattori Hanzo in Kill Bill.
