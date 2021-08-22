Myanmar residents in Japan stage an anti-coup rally in Tokyo on August 1, 2021. Photo: Kyodo
Japan ‘won’t issue’ visas for Myanmar envoys appointed by military
- Japan allowing the two replacements to be posted to the Myanmar embassy in Tokyo would be tantamount to recognising the February 1 military coup
- While Tokyo has said it’s ‘considering’ the request by the military to issue diplomatic visas, it has yet to start issuance procedures, sources said
Topic | Myanmar
Myanmar residents in Japan stage an anti-coup rally in Tokyo on August 1, 2021. Photo: Kyodo