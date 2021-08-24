Military vehicles are parked at US Army base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE Military vehicles are parked at US Army base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
US scraps plan to use bases in South Korea, Japan to house Afghan refugees: sources

  • US officials are believed to have found better sites to temporarily house and process people fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, sources said
  • Seoul is working with the US to evacuate some 400 Afghans who helped South Korean troops stationed there between 2001 and 2014

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:03pm, 24 Aug, 2021

