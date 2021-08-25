Logos of mobile apps Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Netflix. Photo: Reuters
South Korea set to curb Google and Apple commission dominance on in-app purchases
- Politicians are considering an amendment of the Telecommunications Business Act, or ‘Anti-Google law’
- Apple Inc said the bill ‘will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections’
Topic | South Korea
