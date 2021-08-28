In this June 18, 2020 file photo, North Korean army soldiers are seen at a military guard post in Paju, at the border with North Korea, South Korea. UN human rights investigators have asked North Korea to clarify whether it has ordered troops to shoot on sight any trespassers who cross its northern border in violation of the country's pandemic closure. Photo: AP
UN wants North Korea to clarify alleged shoot-on-sight orders of anyone who crosses its northern border
- In a letter on the UNHCR website, human rights investigators have expressed concern about the alleged order
- They also asked North Korea to confirm reports it made the distribution of South Korean cultural products or sexual content punishable by death
