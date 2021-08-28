Japan’s Environment Minister, Shinjiro Koizumi, has protested strongly to the US forces based in Okinawa Prefecture for dumping toxic water into the prefecture’s sewage system. Photo: AP
Japan protests against US Marines dumping water containing dangerous chemicals in Okinawa’s local sewage system
- Japan’s environment minister said it was ‘extremely regrettable’ that US Marines unilaterally dumped the water despite discussions still taking place
- US military notified prefecture government less than an hour before going ahead with releasing the water
