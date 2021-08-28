The damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan, and tanks holding radioactive water from it. Photo: AP
Fukushima nuclear disaster: IAEA unsure if clean-up will be complete by 2051 as planned
- A decade after the disaster triggered by an earthquake and tsunami, the International Atomic Energy Agency says too little is known about the damage
- The UN agency has agreed to help facilitate the decommissioning of the plant and monitor Japan’s planned disposal of contaminated water
