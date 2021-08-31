A Japanese soldier trains during a joint military drill with French and US forces in Japan’s Miyazaki prefecture in May. Photo: Reuters A Japanese soldier trains during a joint military drill with French and US forces in Japan’s Miyazaki prefecture in May. Photo: Reuters
Japan seeks to counter China with biggest military spending increase in eight years

  • Japan has identified China as its main national security threat, pointing in a July policy paper to a ‘sense of crisis’ over Beijing’s threat to Taiwan
  • The defence ministry’s budget proposal seeks an increase in military spending to a record US$49.88 billion, for the year starting April 1

Reuters
Reuters in Tokyo

Updated: 2:53pm, 31 Aug, 2021

A Japanese soldier trains during a joint military drill with French and US forces in Japan’s Miyazaki prefecture in May. Photo: Reuters A Japanese soldier trains during a joint military drill with French and US forces in Japan’s Miyazaki prefecture in May. Photo: Reuters
