A Japanese soldier trains during a joint military drill with French and US forces in Japan’s Miyazaki prefecture in May. Photo: Reuters
Japan seeks to counter China with biggest military spending increase in eight years
- Japan has identified China as its main national security threat, pointing in a July policy paper to a ‘sense of crisis’ over Beijing’s threat to Taiwan
- The defence ministry’s budget proposal seeks an increase in military spending to a record US$49.88 billion, for the year starting April 1
