A China coastguard ship sails near the Diaoyu Islands on August 30, 2021. Photo: Japan Coast Guard/EPA-EFE
Japan defence ministry seeks US$50 billion budget hike amid China concerns

  • China’s assertive actions in the region, and its growing tensions with Taiwan and rivalry with the US, were noted in Japan’s defence report in July
  • Japan has been stepping up defence in the country’s southwestern regions, including near the Diaoyu Islands claimed by China

Associated Press
Updated: 8:30pm, 31 Aug, 2021

A China coastguard ship sails near the Diaoyu Islands on August 30, 2021. Photo: Japan Coast Guard/EPA-EFE
