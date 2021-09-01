Nagoya city Mayor Takashi Kawamura bites the medal of softball athlete Miu Goto on August 4, 2021. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters Nagoya city Mayor Takashi Kawamura bites the medal of softball athlete Miu Goto on August 4, 2021. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Nagoya city Mayor Takashi Kawamura bites the medal of softball athlete Miu Goto on August 4, 2021. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Japan mayor who bit athlete’s Olympic gold medal tests positive for Covid-19

  • Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura, who is fully vaccinated, took a Covid-19 test after his secretary contracted the virus
  • The 72-year-old mayor has not developed any symptoms and is resting at home, with his official duties delegated to other officials

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 9:33pm, 1 Sep, 2021

