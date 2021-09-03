Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pictured at a news conference on Japan's response to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this summer. Photo: Reuters Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pictured at a news conference on Japan's response to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this summer. Photo: Reuters
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pictured at a news conference on Japan's response to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this summer. Photo: Reuters
breaking | Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to resign after just one year in post

  • The shock announcement comes with Suga’s approval ratings at an all-time low over his government’s handling of its coronavirus response
  • He had been widely expected to seek re-election as LDP leader in a vote set for September 29 and had dropped no hints of his plans to leave office

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Tokyo

Updated: 12:46pm, 3 Sep, 2021

