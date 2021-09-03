Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pictured at a news conference on Japan's response to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this summer. Photo: Reuters
breaking | Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to resign after just one year in post
- The shock announcement comes with Suga’s approval ratings at an all-time low over his government’s handling of its coronavirus response
- He had been widely expected to seek re-election as LDP leader in a vote set for September 29 and had dropped no hints of his plans to leave office
