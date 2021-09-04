British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth docks at the US Navy base in Yokosuka on September 4, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE/Jiji Press
UK aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth makes first port call in Japan
- The flagship of Britain’s Carrier Strike Group arrived at the US Navy base in Yokosuka and is scheduled to depart next Thursday
- It will join a joint exercise with Japan, the US, the Netherlands and Canada aimed at boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific
Topic | Japan
