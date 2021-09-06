US servicemen watch an aerial display at an airbase in Pyeongtaek, the South Korean city where the boy died that is home to a large concentration of US troops. Photo: AFP
Filipino woman accused of beating to death USFK serviceman’s 3-year-old son in South Korea
- Victim was one of two sons of a United States Forces Korea service member who had reportedly asked the woman to briefly look after his children
- Police said the 30-year-old woman was taken in for questioning after being spotted ‘wandering around stark naked’ in Pyeongtaek city, south of Seoul
