US servicemen watch an aerial display at an airbase in Pyeongtaek, the South Korean city where the boy died that is home to a large concentration of US troops. Photo: AFP US servicemen watch an aerial display at an airbase in Pyeongtaek, the South Korean city where the boy died that is home to a large concentration of US troops. Photo: AFP
US servicemen watch an aerial display at an airbase in Pyeongtaek, the South Korean city where the boy died that is home to a large concentration of US troops. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Filipino woman accused of beating to death USFK serviceman’s 3-year-old son in South Korea

  • Victim was one of two sons of a United States Forces Korea service member who had reportedly asked the woman to briefly look after his children
  • Police said the 30-year-old woman was taken in for questioning after being spotted ‘wandering around stark naked’ in Pyeongtaek city, south of Seoul

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 7:29pm, 6 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US servicemen watch an aerial display at an airbase in Pyeongtaek, the South Korean city where the boy died that is home to a large concentration of US troops. Photo: AFP US servicemen watch an aerial display at an airbase in Pyeongtaek, the South Korean city where the boy died that is home to a large concentration of US troops. Photo: AFP
US servicemen watch an aerial display at an airbase in Pyeongtaek, the South Korean city where the boy died that is home to a large concentration of US troops. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE