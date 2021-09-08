North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un summoned to appear in Japanese court
- The North Korean leader is not expected to appear at the hearing into demands for compensation over a resettlement programme
- But the judge’s decision to summon him represents a rare instance in which a foreign leader was not granted sovereign immunity
Topic | Kim Jong-un
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP