International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends the Executive Board virtual meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday. Photo: IOC handout via Reuters
IOC suspends North Korea Olympic Committee for Tokyo Games no-show
- The suspension will last until the end of 2022 and covers the coming Beijing Winter Olympics
- IOC chief Thomas Bach says that if a North Korean athlete qualifies for Beijing, the committee would take ‘an appropriate decision in due course’
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends the Executive Board virtual meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday. Photo: IOC handout via Reuters