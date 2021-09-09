International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends the Executive Board virtual meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday. Photo: IOC handout via Reuters International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends the Executive Board virtual meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday. Photo: IOC handout via Reuters
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends the Executive Board virtual meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday. Photo: IOC handout via Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

IOC suspends North Korea Olympic Committee for Tokyo Games no-show

  • The suspension will last until the end of 2022 and covers the coming Beijing Winter Olympics
  • IOC chief Thomas Bach says that if a North Korean athlete qualifies for Beijing, the committee would take ‘an appropriate decision in due course’

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:49am, 9 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends the Executive Board virtual meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday. Photo: IOC handout via Reuters International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends the Executive Board virtual meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday. Photo: IOC handout via Reuters
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends the Executive Board virtual meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday. Photo: IOC handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE