North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves to the crowd during a military parade at Kim Il-sung Square to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding. Photo: KCNA/DPA
North Korea: US, Japan, South Korea to meet for talks on nuclear stand-off
- South Korea’s foreign ministry confirmed the talks will take place in Tokyo and also cover cooperation between the three countries
- The Biden administration has said it will explore diplomacy to achieve North Korean denuclearisation, but has shown no willingness to ease sanctions
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves to the crowd during a military parade at Kim Il-sung Square to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding. Photo: KCNA/DPA