North Korean soldiers unfold a North Korean flag during a military parade at Kim Il-sung Square on Saturday. Photo: KCNA / DPA
North Korea has test-fired new long-range cruise missile, state media reports
- The missile is a weapon of ‘great significance’ in meeting the target of the five-year plan to develop the country’s weapon system, state media reported
- Last week, North Korea staged its first military-style parade since Joe Biden became US president, with leader Kim Jong-un presiding over the event
