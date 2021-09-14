The Academy of National Defence Science conducts long-range cruise missile tests in North Korea. Photos: KCNA/Reuters
US still prepared to engage with North Korea after missile test, White House says
- North Korea announced successful tests of a long-range cruise missile which analysts said could be the country’s first such weapon with a nuclear capability
- ‘Our position has not changed when it comes to North Korea, we remain prepared to engage,’ said a White House spokeswoman
