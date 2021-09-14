Sung Kim, US Special Envoy for North Korea, speaks during trilateral meeting between Japan, South Korea and the US in Tokyo on September 14. Photo: Reuters
North Korea missile launch: US, Japan, South Korea diplomats meet in Tokyo, affirm cooperation
- Diplomats Sung Kim, Takehiro Funakoshi and Noh Kyu-duk agreed to continue denuclearisation efforts through ‘dialogue and sanctions’
- The meeting had already been scheduled, but came after Pyongyang said it had launched a long-range cruise missile
Topic | North Korea
