Sung Kim, US Special Envoy for North Korea, speaks during trilateral meeting between Japan, South Korea and the US in Tokyo on September 14. Photo: Reuters
North Korea missile launch: US, Japan, South Korea diplomats meet in Tokyo, affirm cooperation

  • Diplomats Sung Kim, Takehiro Funakoshi and Noh Kyu-duk agreed to continue denuclearisation efforts through ‘dialogue and sanctions’
  • The meeting had already been scheduled, but came after Pyongyang said it had launched a long-range cruise missile

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 3:34pm, 14 Sep, 2021

