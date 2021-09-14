Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung. Photo: Reuters
South Korea election: provincial governor Lee Jae-myung emerges as front runner to replace Moon Jae-in as president
- Lee once likened himself to US Senator Bernie Sanders, having advocated for universal basic income and instituted cash payments to all 24-year-old people for a year
- Amid runaway housing prices, a poor employment outlook for young people and a string of corruption scandals, Lee’s populist message has resonated with independent voters
Topic | South Korea
Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung. Photo: Reuters