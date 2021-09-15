North Korea has fired another projectile, days after testing a ‘strategic’ long-range missile. Photo: Reuters
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into sea, days after testing missile that could reach Japan
- South Korea said it was convening its national security council while Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga condemned the launch as ‘outrageous’
- Pyongyang had tested a new long-range cruise missile capable of hitting Japan on the weekend
Topic | North Korea
