North Korea has fired another projectile, days after testing a ‘strategic’ long-range missile. Photo: Reuters North Korea has fired another projectile, days after testing a ‘strategic’ long-range missile. Photo: Reuters
North Korea has fired another projectile, days after testing a ‘strategic’ long-range missile. Photo: Reuters
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into sea, days after testing missile that could reach Japan

  • South Korea said it was convening its national security council while Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga condemned the launch as ‘outrageous’
  • Pyongyang had tested a new long-range cruise missile capable of hitting Japan on the weekend

Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-PresseAssociated Press
Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 1:09pm, 15 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korea has fired another projectile, days after testing a ‘strategic’ long-range missile. Photo: Reuters North Korea has fired another projectile, days after testing a ‘strategic’ long-range missile. Photo: Reuters
North Korea has fired another projectile, days after testing a ‘strategic’ long-range missile. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE