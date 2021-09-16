The Railway Mobile Missile Regiment conducts a launch during a drill in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea’s missile launch was test of railway-borne system to strike ‘threatening forces’
- The missiles flew 800km before striking a target in the sea off the country’s east coast
- The North Korean launches came the same day that South Korea tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile
Topic | North Korea
