Kei Komuro and Japanese Princess Mako plan to marry in October, according to sources. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Princess Mako’s boyfriend Kei Komuro set to return from US to prepare for marriage
- The couple are preparing to register their marriage in October, after postponing it for about three years following a financial dispute in his family
- Emperor Naruhito’s niece reportedly plans to decline a lump-sum payment given to female members of the royal family departing the household
