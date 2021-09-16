Kei Komuro and Japanese Princess Mako plan to marry in October, according to sources. Photo: Kyodo Kei Komuro and Japanese Princess Mako plan to marry in October, according to sources. Photo: Kyodo
Kei Komuro and Japanese Princess Mako plan to marry in October, according to sources. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japanese Princess Mako’s boyfriend Kei Komuro set to return from US to prepare for marriage

  • The couple are preparing to register their marriage in October, after postponing it for about three years following a financial dispute in his family
  • Emperor Naruhito’s niece reportedly plans to decline a lump-sum payment given to female members of the royal family departing the household

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 4:30pm, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kei Komuro and Japanese Princess Mako plan to marry in October, according to sources. Photo: Kyodo Kei Komuro and Japanese Princess Mako plan to marry in October, according to sources. Photo: Kyodo
Kei Komuro and Japanese Princess Mako plan to marry in October, according to sources. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE