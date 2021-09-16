A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a person in a pachinko arcade in Osaka on Tuesday. Photo: AFP A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a person in a pachinko arcade in Osaka on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Japan overtakes US on first vaccinations; Australia trials face recognition tech to enforce quarantine

  • Japan’s progress means that the US now ranks last among G7 nations by proportion of population who have received at least one vaccine dose
  • Elsewhere, Langkawi became the first Malaysian island to reopen to tourists on Thursday, and Indonesia is easing visa rules for vaccinated foreigners

16 Sep, 2021

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a person in a pachinko arcade in Osaka on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
