A missile is launched from a train in North Korea on Wednesday. Photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea gives train missile launch video a Hollywood touch with drone shots, multiple cameras
- North Korea on Wednesday said it succeeded in launching ballistic missiles from a train for the first time and released a video shot from a variety of angles
- Kim Jong-un’s sister likely has had a role in the country’s push to increase the production value of state propaganda
Topic | North Korea
A missile is launched from a train in North Korea on Wednesday. Photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP