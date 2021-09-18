The four candidates running in the presidential election of Japan’s ruling party, (from left) Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda, at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Kyodo The four candidates running in the presidential election of Japan’s ruling party, (from left) Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda, at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Will Japan get its first female prime minister as two women run?

  • Victory for either Seiko Noda and Sanae Takaichi in a September 29 vote for leader of the ruling LDP would mean Japan sees its first female premier
  • Just 10 per cent of members of Japan’s lower house are women, placing the country below Saudi Arabia in terms of female political representation

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:59pm, 18 Sep, 2021

