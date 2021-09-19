A uranium enrichment plant is seen at North Korea's main Yongbyon nuclear complex. Photo: Planet Labs Inc via AP
Satellite images show North Korea expanding uranium enrichment plant
- The activity at the Yongbyon nuclear complex is a sign that North Korea is intent on boosting the production of bomb materials, experts say
- The assessment comes after North Korea recently raised tensions with its first missile tests in six months
Topic | North Korea
