North Korea said a new US alliance in the Indo-Pacific and recent US submarine contract with Australia could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region. Photo: Reuters North Korea said a new US alliance in the Indo-Pacific and recent US submarine contract with Australia could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region. Photo: Reuters
North Korea
North Korea says US submarine deal and Indo-Pacific alliance could trigger ‘nuclear arms race’

  • Last week the US announced a new three-way security pact with Australia and Britain, under which US nuclear submarines will be supplied to Canberra
  • US President Joe Biden’s new Australia-US-Britain defence alliance is widely seen as aimed at countering the rise of China

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:23am, 20 Sep, 2021

