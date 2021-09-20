North Korea said a new US alliance in the Indo-Pacific and recent US submarine contract with Australia could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region. Photo: Reuters
North Korea says US submarine deal and Indo-Pacific alliance could trigger ‘nuclear arms race’
- Last week the US announced a new three-way security pact with Australia and Britain, under which US nuclear submarines will be supplied to Canberra
- US President Joe Biden’s new Australia-US-Britain defence alliance is widely seen as aimed at countering the rise of China
Topic | North Korea
North Korea said a new US alliance in the Indo-Pacific and recent US submarine contract with Australia could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region. Photo: Reuters