China’s military expansion could threaten Japan’s peace and prosperity, PM Yoshihide Suga warns

  • China’s changing of the status quo with its military power in the background could present a risk to Japan, Suga said ahead of the first Quad summit
  • He also said Tokyo should strengthen its alliance with the US to bolster deterrence, and work on increasing its own defensive capabilities

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:53pm, 22 Sep, 2021

