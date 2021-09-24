Students are seen at a Tokyo university. Japan has about 280,000 foreign students. Photo: Handout
Japan’s universities tighten background checks on foreigners studying military technologies
- A survey of 56 universities, some with close China ties, found many had increased checks. Japan has 280,000 foreign students, 40 per cent of which are Chinese
- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a plan in June to tighten control on the exports of technologies that can be used for military purposes
Topic | Japan
Students are seen at a Tokyo university. Japan has about 280,000 foreign students. Photo: Handout