Students are seen at a Tokyo university. Japan has about 280,000 foreign students. Photo: Handout Students are seen at a Tokyo university. Japan has about 280,000 foreign students. Photo: Handout
Japan’s universities tighten background checks on foreigners studying military technologies

  • A survey of 56 universities, some with close China ties, found many had increased checks. Japan has 280,000 foreign students, 40 per cent of which are Chinese
  • Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a plan in June to tighten control on the exports of technologies that can be used for military purposes

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 2:47pm, 24 Sep, 2021

