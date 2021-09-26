Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
North Korea says hope is alive for peace, summit with the South
- The comment comes after North Korea urged the US and South Korea to abandon a ‘hostile policy’ before talks can be held on ending the 1950-53 Korean war
- The 1950-1953 Korean war ended with an armistice not a peace treaty, leaving US-led UN forces technically still at war with North Korea
Topic | North Korea
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP