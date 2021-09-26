Military guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, bottom, are seen in Paju, after Pyongyang indicated it was open to closer ties with Seoul. Photo: AP
South Korea urges North to reactivate communication hotlines before any talks
- Seoul’s Unification Ministry welcomed a statement from Kim Yo-jong, the sister of Kim Jong-un, about North Korea being open to conditional talks
- Meanwhile, Britain has collected evidence of multiple ships apparently breaching UN sanctions which ban the sale of fuel to North Korea
Topic | South Korea
Military guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, bottom, are seen in Paju, after Pyongyang indicated it was open to closer ties with Seoul. Photo: AP