The four candidates running for LDP leadership: Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi, and Seiko Noda. Photo: Reuters The four candidates running for LDP leadership: Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi, and Seiko Noda. Photo: Reuters
The four candidates running for LDP leadership: Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi, and Seiko Noda. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

China hawk and pacifist politician vie to become Japan’s first woman PM in LDP race

  • Sanae Takaichi, an ultraconservative who advocates having nuclear-powered submarines, and Seiko Noda, a pacifist who supports LGBT rights, are the first women seeking to lead the LDP in 13 years
  • While both were seen as having no chance against the male frontrunners with powerful factions, Abe’s backing of Takaichi has slightly improved her support

Topic |   Japan
ReutersAssociated Press
Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 2:06pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The four candidates running for LDP leadership: Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi, and Seiko Noda. Photo: Reuters The four candidates running for LDP leadership: Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi, and Seiko Noda. Photo: Reuters
The four candidates running for LDP leadership: Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi, and Seiko Noda. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE