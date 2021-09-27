The four candidates running for LDP leadership: Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi, and Seiko Noda. Photo: Reuters
China hawk and pacifist politician vie to become Japan’s first woman PM in LDP race
- Sanae Takaichi, an ultraconservative who advocates having nuclear-powered submarines, and Seiko Noda, a pacifist who supports LGBT rights, are the first women seeking to lead the LDP in 13 years
- While both were seen as having no chance against the male frontrunners with powerful factions, Abe’s backing of Takaichi has slightly improved her support
Topic | Japan
The four candidates running for LDP leadership: Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi, and Seiko Noda. Photo: Reuters