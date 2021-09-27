Activists wearing dog masks stage a rally in Seoul in 2020 opposing South Korea's culture of eating dog meat. Photo: AP
South Korea may ban dog meat amid debate over animal rights
- Dog meat is eaten mainly by older people and is served in some restaurants and can be bought at specific markets
- President Moon Jae-in suggested banning dog meat consumption after being briefed by the prime minister on efforts to improve the handling of abandoned animals
Topic | South Korea
