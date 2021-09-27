Activists wearing dog masks stage a rally in Seoul in 2020 opposing South Korea's culture of eating dog meat. Photo: AP Activists wearing dog masks stage a rally in Seoul in 2020 opposing South Korea's culture of eating dog meat. Photo: AP
Activists wearing dog masks stage a rally in Seoul in 2020 opposing South Korea's culture of eating dog meat. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea may ban dog meat amid debate over animal rights

  • Dog meat is eaten mainly by older people and is served in some restaurants and can be bought at specific markets
  • President Moon Jae-in suggested banning dog meat consumption after being briefed by the prime minister on efforts to improve the handling of abandoned animals

Topic |   South Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:22pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Activists wearing dog masks stage a rally in Seoul in 2020 opposing South Korea's culture of eating dog meat. Photo: AP Activists wearing dog masks stage a rally in Seoul in 2020 opposing South Korea's culture of eating dog meat. Photo: AP
Activists wearing dog masks stage a rally in Seoul in 2020 opposing South Korea's culture of eating dog meat. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE