People watch a news broadcast showing file footage of a North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP
North Korea fires ‘projectile’ as it insists on right to self-defence
- The device was fired from an inland area into waters off the east coast, according to the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its banned programmes to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles
Topic | North Korea
People watch a news broadcast showing file footage of a North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP