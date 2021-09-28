People watch a news broadcast showing file footage of a North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP People watch a news broadcast showing file footage of a North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP
North Korea
North Korea fires ‘projectile’ as it insists on right to self-defence

  • The device was fired from an inland area into waters off the east coast, according to the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its banned programmes to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:55am, 28 Sep, 2021

