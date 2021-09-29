The four candidates running in the presidential election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party pose after attending a debate. From left: Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda. Photo: Kyodo The four candidates running in the presidential election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party pose after attending a debate. From left: Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda. Photo: Kyodo
As Japan’s ruling LDP picks a new leader, what’s next for the new PM?

  • The winner of the Liberal Democratic Party leadership race is almost certain to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is not seeking a second term
  • Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda are in the running. Here are the next steps before the expected general election in November

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:00am, 29 Sep, 2021

