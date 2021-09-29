A photo released by KCNA shows a hypersonic missile being test-fired in Jagang Province, North Korea. Photo: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP
North Korea claims it tested hypersonic missile to boost defence capabilities a ‘thousand-fold’
- Hypersonic missiles move far faster and are more agile than standard ones, making them much harder for missile defence systems to intercept
- But experts say Pyongyang’s technology is not comparable to the US, Russia or China and it may be ‘bluffing’ about the success of its weapons test
Topic | North Korea
