A photo released by KCNA shows a hypersonic missile being test-fired in Jagang province, North Korea. Photo: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP
What is a hypersonic missile, and has North Korea aced the technological know-how?
- North Korea, which has been steadily developing its weapons systems, test-fired a newly developed hypersonic gliding missile this week
- Though details on the Hwasong-8 are limited, hypersonics can travel more than 6,100 kph, and experts say Pyongyang is developing this missile with the US in mind
