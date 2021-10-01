The test of a “new” anti-aircraft missile was carried out by North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
North Korea fires new anti-aircraft missile in latest test
- This is Pyongyang’s second known weapons test this week, after the launch of a new hypersonic missile on Tuesday
- The tests highlight how North Korea has been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons, raising the stakes for stalled denuclearisation talks
Topic | North Korea
