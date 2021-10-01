The test of a “new” anti-aircraft missile was carried out by North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP The test of a “new” anti-aircraft missile was carried out by North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
The test of a “new” anti-aircraft missile was carried out by North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea fires new anti-aircraft missile in latest test

  • This is Pyongyang’s second known weapons test this week, after the launch of a new hypersonic missile on Tuesday
  • The tests highlight how North Korea has been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons, raising the stakes for stalled denuclearisation talks

Topic |   North Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:33am, 1 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The test of a “new” anti-aircraft missile was carried out by North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP The test of a “new” anti-aircraft missile was carried out by North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
The test of a “new” anti-aircraft missile was carried out by North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE