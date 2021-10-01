People wait to walk along a pedestrian crossing at Tokyo’s Shibuya district on Thursday. Photo: AP People wait to walk along a pedestrian crossing at Tokyo’s Shibuya district on Thursday. Photo: AP
People wait to walk along a pedestrian crossing at Tokyo’s Shibuya district on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Japan’s state of emergency ends as cases fall

  • The travel sector has seen a rise in reservations for domestic tours and accommodation as the government plans to ease restrictions in stages
  • Tokyo Disney theme parks and Universal Studios Japan will increase the maximum number of daily visitors admitted from 5,000 to 10,000

Kyodo
Updated: 8:48am, 1 Oct, 2021

