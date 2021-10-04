Fumio Kishida, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, arrives at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on October 4. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s incoming PM Fumio Kishida to call general election on October 31
- Kishida is set to take office on Monday after being formally elected prime minister at a special session of parliament
- Terms of members of parliament’s lower house expire on October 21 and an election must be held by November 28
Topic | Japan
Fumio Kishida, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, arrives at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on October 4. Photo: Kyodo