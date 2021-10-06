The nine-part thriller became a global hit when it premiered on Netflix in September. Photo: Reuters The nine-part thriller became a global hit when it premiered on Netflix in September. Photo: Reuters
The nine-part thriller became a global hit when it premiered on Netflix in September. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Netflix to edit out Squid Game phone number after woman gets flood of prank calls

  • Netflix and production house Siren Pictures say they’ll edit scenes from the hit show to remove the number
  • It appears on an invitation card given to potential players of a deadly series of games

Topic |   South Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:06pm, 6 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The nine-part thriller became a global hit when it premiered on Netflix in September. Photo: Reuters The nine-part thriller became a global hit when it premiered on Netflix in September. Photo: Reuters
The nine-part thriller became a global hit when it premiered on Netflix in September. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE