The nine-part thriller became a global hit when it premiered on Netflix in September. Photo: Reuters
Netflix to edit out Squid Game phone number after woman gets flood of prank calls
- Netflix and production house Siren Pictures say they’ll edit scenes from the hit show to remove the number
- It appears on an invitation card given to potential players of a deadly series of games
Topic | South Korea
The nine-part thriller became a global hit when it premiered on Netflix in September. Photo: Reuters