People gather outside a hospital following an earthquake in Harnai, Balochistan. Photo: QuettaVoice.com via Reuters
Pakistan rescuers race to save victims trapped under rubble as death toll hits 20
- Many of the victims, which included children, died when roofs and walls collapsed after the magnitude-5.7 quake struck
- Videos on social media showed people running out of their houses in panic and screaming as buildings shook
