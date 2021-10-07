Satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc shows a uranium enrichment plant at North Korea’s main Yongbyon nuclear complex. Photo: Planet Labs Inc via AP
North Korea trying to hide expansion of uranium plant, group says
- Satellite imagery shows that previously reported construction at the Yongbyon plant has been covered to hide details of the building’s layout, 38 North says
- While they could be several reasons for the expansion, the group says one option could be to increase production of fissile material
Topic | North Korea
