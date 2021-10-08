A Nippori-Toneri Liner train that derailed slightly in Tokyo's Adachi Ward after a magnitude-5.9 earthquake jolted the Tokyo region on Thursday night. Photo: Kyodo
Strongest earthquake felt in Tokyo in 10 years injures dozens, disrupts morning commute
- The late night 5.9 magnitude quake was the most powerful in Tokyo since the 2011 earthquake that triggered a tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster
- Japanese officials warned of aftershocks and said trains and water pipes were damaged and a commuter train partially derailed
