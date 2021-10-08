Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his first policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Japan’s new PM Fumio Kishida vows to end coronavirus crisis, boost defences against China, North Korea
- Rallying support ahead of an expected October 31 general election, Kishida promised in his first policy speech to pursue politics of ‘trust and empathy’
- He said establishing a stable relationship with China is important, but Tokyo will still ‘speak up’ against Beijing’s activities in the region
Topic | Japan
Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his first policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo. Photo: AFP