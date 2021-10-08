Giant panda twins Xiao Xiao (left) and Lei Lei at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP Giant panda twins Xiao Xiao (left) and Lei Lei at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP
Giant panda twins Xiao Xiao (left) and Lei Lei at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP
Twin panda cubs at Tokyo zoo named Xiao Xiao, Lei Lei

  • The panda cubs, born on June 23, are still raised inside the zoo but their debut is expected in January when they turn six months
  • The names were chosen from more than 190,000 suggestions sent from fans around Japan

Associated Press
Updated: 7:13pm, 8 Oct, 2021

