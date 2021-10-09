Fans arrive for a concert of the South Korean K-pop band BTS in Saint-Denis, France. File photo: AFP Fans arrive for a concert of the South Korean K-pop band BTS in Saint-Denis, France. File photo: AFP
Fans arrive for a concert of the South Korean K-pop band BTS in Saint-Denis, France. File photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

‘Impossible to get BTS Army bombs’: K-pop world feels pain of global chip shortage

  • Light sticks, the glowing wands fans wave during concerts, have become pricier and harder to get amid the global semiconductor crunch
  • The cost of fanlights used by followers of mega-band BTS has increased by US$2 to US$59 from October 1

Topic |   South Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:42am, 9 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fans arrive for a concert of the South Korean K-pop band BTS in Saint-Denis, France. File photo: AFP Fans arrive for a concert of the South Korean K-pop band BTS in Saint-Denis, France. File photo: AFP
Fans arrive for a concert of the South Korean K-pop band BTS in Saint-Denis, France. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE