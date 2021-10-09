Fans arrive for a concert of the South Korean K-pop band BTS in Saint-Denis, France. File photo: AFP
‘Impossible to get BTS Army bombs’: K-pop world feels pain of global chip shortage
- Light sticks, the glowing wands fans wave during concerts, have become pricier and harder to get amid the global semiconductor crunch
- The cost of fanlights used by followers of mega-band BTS has increased by US$2 to US$59 from October 1
